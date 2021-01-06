JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $568.96

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $568.96 and traded as high as $593.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 160 shares.

About JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

