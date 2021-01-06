Jibrel Network (JNT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.36 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $49,453.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00046518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.19 or 0.03011299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

