Jin-Long Chen Sells 25,000 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $700,250.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $425,500.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,234. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $351,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

