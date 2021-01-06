JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.82 and last traded at $68.66. Approximately 6,213,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,822,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

JKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BOCOM International upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

