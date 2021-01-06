John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.73 and last traded at $121.82. Approximately 609,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 330,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.31.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,324. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.