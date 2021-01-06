John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Trading Up 6.6%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 127,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 96,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

