John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.79. Approximately 451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.52% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

