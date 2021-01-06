John R. Rettig Sells 11,041 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 11,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $1,533,484.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,416,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BILL traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.02. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

