John R. Rettig Sells 11,041 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 11,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $1,533,484.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,416,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of BILL traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.02. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $154.03.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
