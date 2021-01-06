John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDGJF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

WDGJF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

