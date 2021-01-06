John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $220.68

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.68 and traded as high as $326.70. John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) shares last traded at $316.90, with a volume of 1,528,416 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330.55 ($4.32).

Get John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.28.

In related news, insider David Kemp bought 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49). Also, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,545.86 ($8,552.21). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,249 shares of company stock worth $1,333,262.

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.