Jonathan Murphy Buys 195 Shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.72).

Assura Plc (AGR.L) stock opened at GBX 77.90 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.66. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Assura Plc (AGR.L)’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

