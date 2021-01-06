JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.66 ($178.42).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €129.10 ($151.88) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €140.69.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.