JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€224.00” Price Target for Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV)

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €224.00 ($263.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €210.92 ($248.14).

Shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) stock opened at €196.58 ($231.27) on Wednesday. Allianz SE has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €197.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €181.58.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

