JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX)

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.28 ($50.91).

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €31.42 ($36.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.68. Talanx AG has a 52-week low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

