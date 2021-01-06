JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $383.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $140.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after buying an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

