JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.54. 1,156,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,265,636. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $404.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

