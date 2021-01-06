JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of LGGNY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,736. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

