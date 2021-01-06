JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGESY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.02. 5,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $59.26.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

