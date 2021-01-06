JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$56.00

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.42.

Get Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) alerts:

EMA stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.94. The company had a trading volume of 597,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.46. Emera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$42.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.