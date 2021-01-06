JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.21. 53,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 59,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000.

