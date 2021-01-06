JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Up 0.6%

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.54. 17,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 22,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.