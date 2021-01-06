Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Juggernaut has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $267,330.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00028970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00119729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00210724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.89 or 0.00514380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00252719 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017171 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

