Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.21. 10,294,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 9,717,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

