JustBet One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,036.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. JustBet has a market cap of $167,715.49 and $21,036.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JustBet has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00117151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00244555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00504943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00049779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00247415 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016867 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

