Justin J. Noznesky Sells 23,397 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,547.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATRC stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $58.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AtriCure by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AtriCure by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.