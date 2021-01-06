Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Up 8.5%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.70 and last traded at $109.66. Approximately 245,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 157,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.05.

A number of analysts have commented on KALU shares. Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $650,125 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 357,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 506,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

