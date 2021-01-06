Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.44% from the company’s current price.

KSU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.40.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.19. 11,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $207.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

