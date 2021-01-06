Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.44% from the company’s current price.
KSU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.40.
Shares of KSU stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.19. 11,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $207.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.
In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
