Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,656. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $207.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average of $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,584,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after buying an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

