Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 189.50 ($2.48). 230,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 260,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The company has a market capitalization of £399.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.92.

Kape Technologies Plc, a cybersecurity company, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Privacy and Digital Security. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

