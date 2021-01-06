Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading Down 21.8%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS)’s stock price was down 21.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 9,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 162,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

