Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.75

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $6.03. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 196,605 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,998,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 323,516 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 160,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2,009.1% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

