KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.93

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 54929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

Get KBR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KBR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in KBR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 492,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.