Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Trading Up 8.2%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 396,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 349,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRNY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In related news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 232,995 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 388,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

