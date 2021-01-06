Keep Network (KEEP) Price Up 24.2% Over Last Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $112.43 million and $1.49 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00113923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00252265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00486985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00244214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,674,024 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

