Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,127. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

