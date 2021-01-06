Kenneth Stillwell Sells 1,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.89. 397,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.73. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $140.89.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 111.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

