Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) PT Set at €650.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €588.21 ($692.02).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €571.50 ($672.35) on Wednesday. Kering SA has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of €585.95 and a 200-day moving average of €545.74.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

