Kevin F. Mclaughlin Sells 3,280 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $406,982.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XLRN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,754. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 91.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

