Kevin Froemming Sells 14,622 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 1,211,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,250. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $753.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.