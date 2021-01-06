Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $6.80. Key Tronic shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 66,880 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Key Tronic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 11.44% of Key Tronic worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

