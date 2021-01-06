KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.