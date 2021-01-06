KeyCorp Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $104.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $0. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.