KeyCorp Comments on Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Quanex Building Products in a report released on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

NX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $741.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.61. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Rupp sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $125,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 419,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 97.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 165,842 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

