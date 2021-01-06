KeyCorp Comments on Welbilt, Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welbilt in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

WBT opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter worth $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Welbilt by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,740,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.