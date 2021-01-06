KeyCorp Increases Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $400.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.52.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $333.28 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $369.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.52, for a total transaction of $3,419,314.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,064 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $3,360,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,754 shares of company stock worth $55,083,276. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $4,570,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $28,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

