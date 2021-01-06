KeyCorp Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $195.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.27.
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of -312.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $167.27.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
