KeyCorp Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $195.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of -312.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $167.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

