KeyCorp Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $180.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.35.

Shares of SWKS opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.70. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,266. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

