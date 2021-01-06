KeyCorp Weighs in on Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($13.97) for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.