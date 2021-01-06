Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.75

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.75 and traded as high as $24.03. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 1,080,469 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 31.49.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.63%.

In other Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

