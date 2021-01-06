Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,496.22

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,496.22 and traded as high as $2,942.00. Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) shares last traded at $2,942.00, with a volume of 230,885 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,788.20 ($23.36).

Get Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,496.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,184.41.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.